Radio From Hell Wellness Check | 3.19.2024

How to Use Screen Time for Better Health

While it might be ideal for our wellbeing to do a complete digital detox, for most of us it’s simply not possible, or reasonable. We work, play, and learn using our phones, computers and televisions after all. While excess use of our devices has shown to lead to depression, anxiety, and insomnia, they can provide a lot of benefit to us as well. These tips will help you to keep your health in check while still being able to engage in our modern world.

Become more aware of how long you are on your devices. If you work at a desk, you are likely spending around 8 hours on a computer, then we add in phone scrolling, and watching TV. Most phones will generate a screen time report and you can check your binge-watching history though the various streaming platforms.

Become more aware of what you’re doing on your devices. Many of us use technology mindlessly, picking up our phone without even realizing what we are doing. Try to pay attention, are you watching TV, or scrolling on your phone to avoid a difficult conversation? Try shutting off the technology for a moment and see how you feel.

Make technology work for you. Technology can be incredibly helpful if we use it for uplifting purposes. Download a meditation app to your phone, watch some educational or uplifting television, connect over video with a friend who lives far away. Instead of feeling drained at the end of the day you can feel energized and connected.

Avoid “second-screening.” The phenomenon take place when someone is using two screen devices at the same time, such as watching TV while scrolling on their phone. This divided attention can lead to higher levels of stress and less satisfaction.

Celebrate the small wins. Congratulate yourself each time you complete a meditation, put your phone away while talking with a family member, or finally do that exercise video you saved three months ago.



By being mindful and deliberate in our use of technology, we can enhance our well-being and overall happiness. When we prioritize presence over distraction, we experience reduced stress levels, allowing us to better friends, co-workers, and neighbors.

