Boner of the Day for March 19th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THIS IS TOO MUCH INFORMATION
Dylan Dreyer, a meteorologist from Today, gave way too much information on the air about how she still showers with her three sons who are ages 7, 4 and 2. “When I have to shower at night, if I can get all three in the shower with me so I can get everybody bathed at once, we’re good to go!,” said Dreyer. Dreyer has also noted how none of her boys mind if she walks around the house naked and how she lets them run around naked. “I think they’re just so proud of their bodies and their parts, they love it!,” said Dreyer.
via US Magazine
Boner Candidate #2: THE FIRST TASK FOR THE NEW RNC CHAIR WILL BE TO FIND A NEW RNC CHAIR.
Michael Whatley, the new elected chair for the RNC, made a mistake in a point he was trying to make, causing him to stumble on his words live on air. “At the end of the day, this comes down to a very simple contrast between President Trump and President Biden. Were you better off four years ago than you are today? The answer for this entire country is ‘no.’ I mean, ‘yes’. We are better off today, or, we will be better off under President Trump than we will under President Biden,” said Whatley.
via The Hill
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: YOU FILTHY PIGS HAVE NO ONE TO BLAME BUT YOURSELVES
On the beaches of Central California, no one is allowed to camp overnight due to how filthy the beaches are with debris, trash, and human waste. “The beach has no restrooms, very limited parking, no potable water, and no trash containers or collection,” said the California Coastal Commission. The endangered animal the snowy plover also lives in the area and officials are worried that it is being effected negatively by the beach’s environment.
via New York Post