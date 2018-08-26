Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of August 29th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Marvel IMAX Film Festival at Megaplex Theatres

To celebrate Marvel Studios’ 10th anniversary, select Megaplex IMAX screens will show a decade of Marvel Studio’s films – everything from the original Iron Man to Ant-Man and The Wasp! The Marvel studios 10th Anniversary Film Festival takes place from August 30th through September 6th and will show all twenty films exclusively in IMAX.

• 22nd X96 Toyota Big Ass Show at the Gallivan Center

Concert season isn’t over! Concert season is just hitting it’s prime. Just X96 for our yearly party with music from Awolonation, Bishop Briggs, Joywave, lovelytheband, Albert Hammond, Jr., Bear Hands, and YungBlud along with beer, food trucks, a full bar area. Just a great day of music in downtown Salt Lake City!

•Swingin’ Utters at Urban Lounge

Punk rock is more important than a clear head on Monday. Lost Society, Racist Kramer, and HiFi Murder are the openers. 21+

•Smashing Pumpkins at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Corgan and company’s Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour finally lands in Salt Lake City with Metric opening.

