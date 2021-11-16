Xbox Documentary Series To Launch In December

Just in time to binge over your holiday break.

Microsoft is releasing a documentary on the history of the Xbox.

It will be a six-part series called Power On: The Story of Xbox.

The doc is set to premiere on December 13 on a variety of platforms, including YouTube.

It will explore the history of Microsoft’s console, giving gaming fans a look into the early days before the original Xbox was released 20 years ago.

Microsoft says the series will be an “untold story of the people behind the box, glitches and all.”

Do you remember Xbox first coming out in 2001? What did you think of it?