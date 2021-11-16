United Airlines Restarts Onboard Sales Of Hard Liquor

United Airlines is once again serving hard liquor on its flights, a service it stopped early in the pandemic.

As of Monday, United is selling mini booze bottles in economy class on domestic flights.

United said in a statement, “The ability to offer a complete food and beverage menu is something that we know is important to our customers.”

United resumed serving beer and wine back in June.

American Airlines has suspended alcohol service until the end of January while Southwest Airlines says it won’t be pouring alcoholic drinks “until at least next year.”

Do you think it’s a good idea for United to start hard liquor sales again – even with a spike in the number of violent cases of unruly passengers on flights?