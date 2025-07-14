Boner Candidate #1: BEING SMART IS NOT A REQUIREMENT TO WORK FOR DONALD TRUMP.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in a recent Fox News Interview claimed that trump created the phrase “peace through strength”. Leavitt said, “Nobody knows what it means to accomplish peace through strength better than President Trump. He is the one who came up with that motto and that foreign policy doctrine and he successfully implemented it in his first term”. The phrase “peace through strength” has been around since around 120 AD, and is quite popular. Past U.S. presidents have used the phrase, like George Washington and Ronald Reagan. The phrase was first introduced in American literature in the late 1930s, and its popularity grew after the 1952 book Peace Through Strength by Bernard Baruch.

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: THE CULT OF IGNORANCE

Attorney General Pam Bondi is ordering that charges against a COVID card scam be dropped. During the height of the pandemic, Dr. Kirk Moore of Midvale issued 1,937 fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards, destroying over $28,000 worth of legitimate vaccines. Bondi said in a social media post, “Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so”, and she is being applauded by Senator Mike Lee for saying so. The COVID Vaccine is estimated to have saved over 20 Million lives thus far.

Boner Candidate #3: WEAR YOUR BOOTS KIDS OR THE CREEPY NURSE WILL CUT OFF YOUR FOOT.

A hospice nurse amputated her patients foot without authorization to use in a taxidermy shop, and escaped jail sentencing. 40 year old Mary K. Brown was charged with negligently abusing a 62 year old patient. The victim was being treated for severe frostbite in both of his feet, in which they were only attached by a tendon and some skin. After amputation, Brown said she was planning on preserving the foot to display in her family’s taxidermy shop with a sign that said “wear your boots, kids”. A administrator at the nursing home told authorities that they told Brown not to perform the amputation, and to wait for a doctor to exam the case. Brown was able to escapes any jail time and has minor fines, but she will face disciplinary proceedings and is banned form being a caretaker.

