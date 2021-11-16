Hi-C Ecto Cooler Returns

’80s kids, rejoice! Ecto Cooler is returning!

In honor of Friday’s release of ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ Hi-C is re-releasing its drink made for the original film.

While the drink will be in a 12-ounce plastic bottle for the first time, it won’t necessarily be for sale.

Hi-C tweeted, “Guess who escaped from the vault for an exclusive commemorative drop just in time for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, in theaters Nov. 19th? While this won’t be available for purchase, show us the [green heart emoji] @DrinkHiC & @Ghostbusters & you may get slimed!”

Guess who escaped from the vault for an exclusive commemorative drop just in time for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, in theaters Nov. 19th? While this won’t be available for purchase, show us the💚@DrinkHiC & @Ghostbusters & you may get slimed! #Ghostbusters: Afterlife #EctoCooler pic.twitter.com/xX9Vm2iEZO — Hi-C (@DrinkHiC) November 14, 2021

Do you like Ecto Cooler?Are you excited about the new ‘Ghostbusters’ movie?