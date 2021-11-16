Survey: Most Americans Planning To Take ‘Precautions’ Over Holidays

Americans are once again free to celebrate Thanksgiving in person this year – but most families will still be careful, according to a recent survey.
A new Harris Poll found that nearly 3/4ths of people plan to celebrate with only their families – only slightly down from last year.
Coronavirus: Most Americans to remain cautious about holiday celebrations, survey finds https://t.co/2W5JWOe3r3
— WPXI (@WPXI) November 16, 2021
About half plan to ask their guests about their vaccination status – and say they would ask an unvaccinated guest to take a COVID-19 test before showing up.
What precautions are you taking for Thanksgiving this year? Will you be traveling? How many people are you hosting?
