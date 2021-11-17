DoorDash Driver Busted Using Lobby as a Toilet

A DoorDash driver in SoCal was busted using a resident’s building lobby as their toilet.
The driver was busted after the building manager was contacted by a resident that there was poop all over the lobby.
“What I saw I could not unsee,” said Lisa Stanley, the person who was having food delivered. “You know what they say when you gotta go, you gotta go.”
A DoorDash driver in Southern California was photographed using a customer's residential building lobby as a toilet after dropping off an order. The company's response? A refund & $20 credit.https://t.co/XZ83xIxQTJ
— LiveNOW from FOX (@livenowfox) November 16, 2021
As a result of the mess, DoorDash refunded her order, gave her a $20 credit, and gave her back the driver’s tip.
Do you think DoorDash did enough? Do you have a DoorDash horror story? What’s your wildest “gotta go” story?
