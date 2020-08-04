Chris Hemsworth Goes Swimming With The Sharks

Chris Hemsworth will put his hot body and handsome face on the line when he goes swimming with the sharks. Hemsworth is a part of National Geographic’s annual Sharkfest. He will participate in a special called Shark Beach.

In the program, Hemsworth will “dive with different shark species to understand their behaviors.” He will also examine the waters of his native Australia with marine biologists, conservationists, and surfers to get a better understanding of why there have been more shark-human incidents recently.

Hemsworth said, “I’ve spent a great deal of my life near or in the ocean, sharing the same backyard with sharks, and recently there’s been some growing concern regarding an increase in shark activity.” Shark Beach is being planned for the summer of 2021.