Brian Cranston Confirms “Malcolm In The Middle” Reunion

Long before Brian Cranston was Walter White on Breaking Bad, he was the funny father Hal on the hit series Malcolm In The Middle. We will get to see the original cast of the Fox sitcom reunite this weekend as the show celebrates its 20th anniversary. Cranston announced that the actors will appear on Zoom to read the pilot episode this Saturday night. The event will raise money for show creator Linwood Boomer’s charity Healing California.

