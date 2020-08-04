Got Milk? To Stay On Your Head While Swimming …

This is one of those “you have to see it – to believe it” stories.
A new video of swimming superstar Katie Ledecky shows the five-time Olympic gold medalist doing a full lap in a pool, with a glass of milk on her head.
And she did NOT spill a drop!
Yes, Ledecky manages to keep her head still enough while doing the freestyle without losing the full glass of milk (hello core strength!)
The video was shot as part of a new “Got Milk?” ad.
Ledecky joked on Instagram that this was possibly one of the best swims of her career.
