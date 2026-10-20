Radio From Hell | 10.20.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine and we have a new Utah Word of the Day, just before we crown the Boner of the Day. After that, JD is back with his latest Tech talk for us then, we challenge a listener to Beat Gina! And we finish with the Boner Recap and news.
Watch above or listen below!!!
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