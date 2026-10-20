Tech Talk with JD from September 20th, 2026

Gears of War: E-Day

Rev up your chainsaw and get ready for some blood soaked action

Set before the first game, E-Day covers the very beginning of the Locust invasion

Play single player, co-op, or multiplayer

Out now on Xbox and PC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TOEuNKz3XW8 Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Podrace in the aftermath of the collapse of the Galactic Empire

Zip around the Outer Rim as you climb up the ranks of the Galactic League

Play through the story or against friends in online multiplayer

Out now on Xbox, PS5, and PC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pR-V3j-sc7s

Test your knowledge of SLC with Salt Lake Gridy

Guess where the pic was taken, drop a pin, and see how far off you are!

https://salt-lake-gridy.blockmaps.net

Got a deck of cards but no chips? No sweat, Play Chipless!

Host or join a game, choose your starting chips, and invite your friends

No app downloads or login necessary

https://www.playchipless.com/

NASA basically invented half the stuff in your house

Click through rooms in a house or buildings in a city to see all the cool everyday stuff NASA invented

https://homeandcity.nasa.gov/experience/home?fromDiscover=true

Try Sliding Shores and make your own Kevin Costner’s Waterworld!