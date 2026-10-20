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Tech Talk with JD from September 20th, 2026

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Gears of War: E-Day 
  • Rev up your chainsaw and get ready for some blood soaked action
  • Set before the first game, E-Day covers the very beginning of the Locust invasion
  • Play single player, co-op, or multiplayer
  • Out now on Xbox and PC
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TOEuNKz3XW8

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

  • Podrace in the aftermath of the collapse of the Galactic Empire
  • Zip around the Outer Rim as you climb up the ranks of the Galactic League
  • Play through the story or against friends in online multiplayer
  • Out now on Xbox, PS5, and PC
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pR-V3j-sc7s
Test your knowledge of SLC with Salt Lake Gridy
Got a deck of cards but no chips? No sweat, Play Chipless!
NASA basically invented half the stuff in your house
Try Sliding Shores and make your own Kevin Costner’s Waterworld!
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