Tech Talk with JD from September 20th, 2026

Gears of War: E-Day
- Rev up your chainsaw and get ready for some blood soaked action
- Set before the first game, E-Day covers the very beginning of the Locust invasion
- Play single player, co-op, or multiplayer
- Out now on Xbox and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TOEuNKz3XW8
Star Wars: Galactic Racer
- Podrace in the aftermath of the collapse of the Galactic Empire
- Zip around the Outer Rim as you climb up the ranks of the Galactic League
- Play through the story or against friends in online multiplayer
- Out now on Xbox, PS5, and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pR-V3j-sc7s
Test your knowledge of SLC with Salt Lake Gridy
- Guess where the pic was taken, drop a pin, and see how far off you are!
- https://salt-lake-gridy.blockmaps.net
Got a deck of cards but no chips? No sweat, Play Chipless!
- Host or join a game, choose your starting chips, and invite your friends
- No app downloads or login necessary
- https://www.playchipless.com/
NASA basically invented half the stuff in your house
- Click through rooms in a house or buildings in a city to see all the cool everyday stuff NASA invented
- https://homeandcity.nasa.gov/experience/home?fromDiscover=true
Try Sliding Shores and make your own Kevin Costner’s Waterworld!
- Drown the world, dry up the oceans, or explore historical sea levels
- https://slidingshores.com/