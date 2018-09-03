Co-Workers Find Out They’re Father and Son

Talk about a close working relationship. A friendship between two co-workers in Wisconsin turned into an unexpected family reunion after a man discovered his friend on the job was actually his biological father. Nathan Boos was adopted at birth and never knew who his biological parents were. “Growing up I always knew that I was adopted, it just never crossed my mind that I would ever find my parents,” he said.

Strange news: Coworkers in Eau Claire discover they’re father and son https://t.co/9fineoFWhI — WBAY-TV 2 (@WBAY) August 31, 2018

His adoptive parents did know who his parents were and just happened to notice recently that Nathan was friends on Facebook with his biological father. That man was Bob Degaro, who said the choice to give Nathan up for adoption was a difficult one caused by financial stress, and that he has two other children with his ex-wife.