Roseanne Barr Says She’s Moving to Israel When the Connors Airs: ‘I’m Staying Away From It’

In an appearance on Rabbi Shmuley Boteach Podcast, Roseanne says she was “staying away” from the new spin-off show from her recently canceled show, Roseanne, called The Connors. “I have an opportunity to go to Israel for a few months and study with my favorite teachers over there,” said Roseanne. When asked what her feelings were about The Connors, Roseanne answered, “I’m not going to curse it or bless it. I’m staying neutral. That’s what I do. I’m staying neutral. I’m staying away from it. Not wishing bad on anyone, and I don’t wish good for my enemies. I don’t. I can’t. I just stay neutral. That’s what I gotta do.”

Roseanne admitted to having some mental issues along with suffering from depression and said that she goes “dark”, making a reference that she had gone “dark” while married to Tom Arnold. Boteach called the removal of Roseanne from T.V., “astonishing” to which Roseanne agreed and said that her friends told her she should’ve never apologized to the left for making the racist comment that got her fired. The Connors airs October 16th at 8 pm on ABC.