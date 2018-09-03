Little Things That Brought ’90s Kids So Much Joy

Being a kid in the 90’s was so much fun!
Here are a few of the things that made being a 90’s kid nothing short of amazing.
Blowing into a Nintendo cartridge and then having it play perfectly
Folding notes you passed in class into origami-esque envelopes, we spent SO much time doing this!
Circling all the toys you wanted for Christmas in the new Sears Wishbook or J.C. Penney catalog
Making a mixtape by recording songs off the radio, successfully fixing a cassette tape with a pen or pencil
Wrapping fruit roll-ups around your finger to eat them
Poking the CapriSun straw in the pouch on the first try
Using Bugle chips as “witch fingers”
Playing with the telephone cord while talking on the phone
What is something that brought you joy as a kid in the 90's?
