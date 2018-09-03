Little Things That Brought ’90s Kids So Much Joy

Being a kid in the 90’s was so much fun!

Here are a few of the things that made being a 90’s kid nothing short of amazing.

Blowing into a Nintendo cartridge and then having it play perfectly

Folding notes you passed in class into origami-esque envelopes, we spent SO much time doing this!

Circling all the toys you wanted for Christmas in the new Sears Wishbook or J.C. Penney catalog

Making a mixtape by recording songs off the radio, successfully fixing a cassette tape with a pen or pencil

Wrapping fruit roll-ups around your finger to eat them

Poking the CapriSun straw in the pouch on the first try

Using Bugle chips as “witch fingers”

Playing with the telephone cord while talking on the phone

What is something that brought you joy as a kid in the 90’s? Also, this article is complete filler and yes, I feel like a complete tool for posting it.

