News

Jane’s Addiction Debut New Song

Posted on
Jane's Addiction | Shutterstock

Jane’s Addiction debuted a new song at this week’s show in Bakersfield, CA. The song, “True Love”, is the first new music from JA in 10 years.

The band is currently on tour without guitarist Dave Navarro, who’s recovering from the effects of long Covid. Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has been filling in on tour.

They began work on a new album last year.

More X96 Music News

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top