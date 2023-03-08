Jane’s Addiction Debut New Song

Jane's Addiction | Shutterstock

Jane’s Addiction debuted a new song at this week’s show in Bakersfield, CA. The song, “True Love”, is the first new music from JA in 10 years.

The band is currently on tour without guitarist Dave Navarro, who’s recovering from the effects of long Covid. Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has been filling in on tour.

At their tour opener, Jane’s Addiction debuted “True Love,” their first new song in 10 years https://t.co/L9hSpT09fh — Stereogum (@stereogum) March 8, 2023

They began work on a new album last year.

More X96 Music News