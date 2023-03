The Cure's Robert Smith | Shutterstock

Two titans of British rock have collaborated on a new remix. Robert Smith of The Cure has released a ‘spaced out’ remix of the song “Pretty Boy” by Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds.

Smith said he was “surprised and delighted when Noel asked me to remix this gorgeous song”. “Pretty Boy” will appear on Gallagher’s upcoming album Council Skies. The Cure, meanwhile, have teased an upcoming North American tour that could be announced soon.

