The Cure is Coming to Salt Lake City

The Cure's Robert Smith | Shutterstock

The Cure will be heading out on the road this summer with a stop in Salt Lake City! The band has announced a new North American tour, their first since 2019. They’ll begin their The Lost World tour on May 10 in New Orleans and wrap things up in Miami on July 1.

The tour will make a stop on June 4th at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.com starting March 15 and keep listening to X96 for your chance to win tickets! You can register as as verified fan at Ticketmaster, as well.

