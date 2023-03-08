News

Tears For Fears’ Debut Album Gets 40th Anniversary Reissue

Posted on
Tears for Fears | Shutterstock

Tears for Fears’ landmark debut album The Hurting turns 40 this year, and the band is celebrating with a special anniversary re-release.

The Super Deluxe edition includes several mixes of the album – the original master, a brand new Dolby Atmos mix, a 5.1 mix, and an instrumental mix. It will also include two previously unheard bonus tracks.

The Hurting includes signature Tears for Fears hits like “Mad World”, “Change”, and “Pale Shelter”. The release will be out May 12th on vinyl and Blu-Ray, or in a bundle with both formats.

More X96 Music News

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top