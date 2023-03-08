Tears For Fears’ Debut Album Gets 40th Anniversary Reissue

Tears for Fears | Shutterstock

Tears for Fears’ landmark debut album The Hurting turns 40 this year, and the band is celebrating with a special anniversary re-release.

The Super Deluxe edition includes several mixes of the album – the original master, a brand new Dolby Atmos mix, a 5.1 mix, and an instrumental mix. It will also include two previously unheard bonus tracks.

‘The Hurting’ is 40 today. Time flies when you’re doing what you love. ‘The Hurting’ anniversary vinyl pressing and limited edition blu-ray are available for pre-order now. https://t.co/UbZagi3fFE pic.twitter.com/opNNVB68e6 — Tears for Fears (@tearsforfears) March 7, 2023

The Hurting includes signature Tears for Fears hits like “Mad World”, “Change”, and “Pale Shelter”. The release will be out May 12th on vinyl and Blu-Ray, or in a bundle with both formats.

