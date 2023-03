X96 was very excited to have Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low come into the studio with an amazing acoustic performance for some fans in December of 2022. Here is the second of the three songs performed during that exclusive performance. You can see “Some Kind of Disaster” here.

And make sure to catch All Time Low at The Union Event Center on May 24th. Tickets are on sale over at Ticketmaster.

More X96 Music News