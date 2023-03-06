U2’s Next Album Will Have ‘Loud’ Guitars

U2 | Shutterstock

U2 is already planning their next album – and it’s gonna get loud, according to Ultimate Classic Rock. The Edge says they’ll be cranking up the guitars on the band’s next album of all-new material – though “I’m not sure U2 is going to turn into AC/DC exactly”.

Edge says he’s “absolutely convinced that the guitar is going to be front and center within mainstream music culture in a year or two, and I want to be part of that revival.”

U2’s upcoming album Songs of Surrender includes reimagined versions of 40 of the band’s classic songs. It will be out on March 17th.

