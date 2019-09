Bourbon Peach Smash

1.5 oz Bourbon

2x – Wedge of Tagge’s Utah Peaches

3/4 oz Local Honey Water (2:1 ratio)

Mint Leaf Sprig

Squeeze (1/4th) Lemon

Muddle fresh peach with all ingredients. Add ice, shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with crushed ice. Garnish with fresh slice of peach!