Coming to Netflix in October

“Peaky Blinders” is back this month! The “Breaking Bad” sequel arrives. However, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of new horror for the month aside from “In the Tall Grass.” “Blow” is scary in its own way, I suppose. “Good Burger” as well. “Living Undocumented” looks really good and will hopefully provide some much-needed empathy and humanity into the conversation (screaming match) we seem to be having. It probably won’t, though. If you like lovely people with dirty mouths check out Nikki Glaser’s new special. “Rotten” has its second season on the way and was one of my favorite binge-worthy shows last year.
Set your reminders for everything coming in October.
October 1st
- Carmen Sandiego: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ (Netflix Original)
- 93 days
- A.M.I.
- Along Came a Spider
- Bad Boys
- Bad Boys II
- Blow
- Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1
- Charlie’s Angels
- Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
- Cheese in the Trap: Season 1
- Chicago Typewriter: Season 1
- Crash
- Exit Wounds
- Good Burger
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Honey 2
- House of the Witch
- Lagos Real Fake Life
- Men in Black II
- Moms at War
- No Reservations
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s Twelve
- One Direction: This Is Us
- Payday
- Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
- Scream 2
- Senna
- Signal: Season 1
- Sin City
- Sinister Circle
- Supergirl
- Superman Returns
- Surf’s Up
- The Bucket List
- The Flintstones
- The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
- The Island
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Rugrats Movie
- The Time Traveler’s Wife
- Tomorrow with You: Season 1
- Trainspotting
- Troy
- Tunnel: Season 1
- Unaccompanied Minors
- Walking Out
October 2nd
- Living Undocumented (Netflix Original)
- Ready to Mingle / Solteras (Netflix Film)
- Rotten: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
October 3rd
- Seis Manos (Netflix Anime)
October 4th
- Big Mouth: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Creeped Out: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- In the Tall Grass (Netflix Film)
- Peaky Blinders: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
- Raising Dion (Netflix Original)
- Super Monsters: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
- Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween (Netflix Family)
October 5th
- Legend Quest: Masters of Myth (Netflix Family)
October 7th
- Match! Tennis Juniors (Netflix Original)
- The Water Diviner
October 8th
- Deon Cole: Cole Hearted (Netflix Original)
- The Spooky Tales of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween (Netflix Family)
October 9th
- After
- Rhythm + Flow (Netflix Original)
October 10th
- Schitt’s Creek: Season 5
- Ultramarine Magmell (Netflix Anime)
October 11th
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix Television Event)
- The Forest of Love (Netflix Film)
- Fractured (Netflix Film)
- Haunted: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Insatiable: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- La Influencia (Netflix Film)
- Plan Coeur: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch (Netflix Film)
- YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
October 12th
- Banlieusards (Netflix Film)
October 15th
- Dark Crimes
October 16th
- Ghosts of Sugar Land (Netflix Original)
- Sinister 2
October 17th
- The Karate Kid
- The Unlisted (Netflix Family)
October 18th
- The Yard / Avlu (Netflix Original)
- Baby: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Eli (Netflix Film)
- Interior Design Masters (Netflix Original)
- The House of Flowers: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Laundromat (Netflix Film)
- Living with Yourself (Netflix Original)
- MeatEater: Season 8 (Netflix Original)
- Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali (Netflix Family)
- Seventeen (Netflix Film)
- Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2 (Netflix Family)
- Tell Me Who I Am (Netflix Original)
- Toon: Season 1-2 (Netflix Original)
- Unnatural Selection (Netflix Original)
- Upstarts (Netflix Film)
October 19th
- Men in Black
October 21st
- Echo in the Canyon
- Free Fire
October 22nd
- Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix Original)
October 23rd
- Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner (Netflix Original)
- Dancing with the Birds (Netflix Original)
- Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
October 24th
- Daybreak (Netflix Original)
- Revenge of Pontianak
October 25th
- A Tale of Love and Darkness
- Assimilate
- Brigada Costa del Sol (Netflix Original)
- Brotherhood (Netflix Original)
- Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix Film)
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
- The Kominsky Method: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Monzon (Netflix Original)
- Nailed It! France (Netflix Original)
- Nailed It! Spain (Netflix Original)
- Prank Encounters (Netflix Original)
- Rattlesnake (Netflix Film)
- It Takes a Lunatic (Netflix Original)
October 28th
- A 3 Minute Hug (Netflix Original)
- Little Miss Sumo (Netflix Original)
- Shine On with Reese: Season 1
October 29th
- Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy (Netflix Original)
October 30th
- Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine (Netflix Original)
October 31st
- Kengan Ashura: Part II (Netflix Anime)
- Nowhere Man (Netflix Original)
- Raging Bull
Happy watching!
