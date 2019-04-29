Come Hang with RFH and the Birds!

TRACY AVIARY in Liberty Park

MAY 10th from 6am to 10am

Join us, Radio from Hell Friday May 10th at Tracy Aviary! On Friday May 10th, Tracy Aviary will open up early at 8am so you come down, hang out while we broadcast live! Come say hey and get some FREE Condor Coffee provided by Café Ibis! From 8am to 10am Kids under 12 get in free!

Tracy Aviary located in Liberty Park in Salt Lake City

Kids are free between 8am-10am!!!

Be there at 9am for the Bald eagle feeding!

Hours: 8am-5pm (typically 9am-5pm)

Free condor coffee while supplies last (bird friendly, benefits California condors)

X96 swag will be given away to lucky ducks!

