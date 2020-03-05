Life

Company Wants To Pay You $1000 To Watch College Basketball

Posted on

Lots of people take off work every March to watch the NCAA Tournament. But what if you could actually get paid to watch instead? The website CableTV.com is looking for a “die-hard, basketball-crazed maniac” to watch 40 hours of college basketball as its “resident basketball binge-watcher.” The fan who gets hired will be paid $1000, which breaks down to about 17 games at $50 a pop. Applicants need to be at least 18, have a strong social media presence, and make a 200-word pitch about why they deserve the gig – video pitches much preferred. The application can be found at cabletv.com.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top