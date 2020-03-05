Bill Clinton Apologizes To Monica Lewinsky In Upcoming Hulu Documentary

Bill Clinton reportedly opens up about his White House affair and apologizes to Monica Lewinsky in the upcoming Hulu documentary Hillary. According to reports, Clinton says the affair was something he did to “manage my anxieties” and insists he’s now a “totally different person than I was.” Clinton also says he feels “terrible” that Lewinsky’s life was “defined by it, unfairly I think.” As for his wife, Hillary Clinton says she was “devastated” by the affair. The four-hour documentary is set to premiere on Hulu this Friday.

