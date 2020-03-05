Starbucks Pausing Usage Of Personal Cups

Another change because of coronavirus could change how you drink your coffee. On Wednesday, Starbucks announced that they would temporarily not allow you to use your personal cups for drinks. The move is to prevent the spread of any germs. You can still bring in your cup and Starbucks will give you the typical 10 cent discount, just don’t expect the barista to put coffee in it.

In an open letter posted on the Seattle-based company's website, executive Rossann Williams wrote how the company has "taken a series of precautionary steps in response to this emerging public health impact." https://t.co/wpiPTXIMSV — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 5, 2020