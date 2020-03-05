You Probably Shouldn’t Be Making Your Own Hand Sanitizer

Thanks to fears of catching coronavirus, you’re pretty much out of luck if you go looking for hand sanitizer in the store. And gouging would be a polite way to describe the prices online. Sure, the internet is full of recipes on how to just DIY a bottle, but it’s probably not a good idea. Lifehacker points out that there are no guarantees the homebrew concoction will actually be effective. You’re putting lots of faith into getting the ratios right, as well as using the proper ingredients. Meanwhile, the commercial hand sanitizers contain moisturizers that the companies spent extensive time developing to work with the alcohol. Your version will likely just dry out your skin.

Yes, technically you can make your own sanitizer at home—but it probably won't go very well: https://t.co/Jdx5widADY pic.twitter.com/xBuOce4y8S — Lifehacker (@lifehacker) March 4, 2020

Tito's Vodka has spent the last 24 hours explaining to people that it *cannot* be used as a replacement for hand sanitizer. God bless Texas. pic.twitter.com/1J08KlgDPI — Dom (@DomDiFurio) March 5, 2020

