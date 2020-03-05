Budweiser Unveils New Beer That You First Have To Shake

While we all know what happens when you pop the top on a can that’s been shaken up, that’s exactly what you need to do before opening Anheuser-Busch’s latest brew.

According to the press release, Budweiser Nitro Gold is a nitrogen-infused lager with a “silky-smooth finish.” But in order to drink the beer, a few steps must be completed. The can should be flipped three times, then poured hard into the middle of a glass, rather than down the sides. Sound complicated? No worries. Bud put out an instructional video to aid in enjoyment.

