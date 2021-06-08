‘Conan’ Welcomes Back Live Audiences for Final Shows

As Conan O’Brien gets ready to wrap on his TBS series, Conan, we can expect live audiences to make it to the final shows.

The final two weeks of the program will see O’Brien visited by guests such as Martin Short, Bill Hader, Patton Oswalt.

Jack Black will serve as the final official guest of Conan in the hour-long finale on June 24.

Fans will be able to attend the final episodes at L.A.’s Largo Theater by buying tickets and showing proof of vaccination.

Info and more tickets can be found through TeamCoco.com/Tickets.

Will you miss Conan O’Brien’s show on TBS? Who is your favorite late-night talk show host?