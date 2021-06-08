Elizabeth Olsen Addresses Potential ‘WandaVision’ Season 2

Sad news for anyone holding out for the second season of WandaVision.

Star Elizabeth Olsen recently chatted with Kaley Couco and Variety about the fate of the series.

When Couco asked if there would be a season two of the hit show, Olsen said, “No. No. It’s definitely a limited series.”

Then again…“I mean, I’m saying that. I don’t know. I mean, with Marvel, you can never say no. People die, people–,” Olsen added.

Do you want a second season of WandaVision? What did you think of the series?