Mike Myers Netflix Show Finally Gets A Title, Plot And Cast

The much anticipated new Netflix series from Mike Myers has finally released details including the title.

The comedy series titled, “The Pentaverate”, contains six episodes and will feature Myers playing seven different characters.

The series will star Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, and several others.

The plot of the show is about five men who have been trying to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347.

Are you excited to see Mike Myers on screen again? Who was your favorite character he played on SNL?