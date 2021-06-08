“Ghostbusters” Day Celebrated By Fans On Original’s 37th Anniversary

If there’s something strange, in your neighborhood, who ya gonna call? You probably know the answer, but just in case, it’s Ghostbusters!

The iconic movie is celebrating its 37th anniversary and fans are celebrating “Ghostbusters” Day via social media.

One user posted, “Today is #GhostbustersDay and marks the 37th anniversary of one of the most perfect movies ever made!”, another user is celebrating by watching the film and

tweeted, “Already 49 minutes into the 1st film #GhostbustersDay”.

What is your favorite scene from the original Ghostbusters? Who is your favorite character?