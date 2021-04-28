Conor McGregor Sells Whiskey Brand for $600M

Apparently, it’s true what they say about the rich getting richer. UFC fighter Conor McGregor and his partners have sold their stake in Proper Number 12 Irish Whiskey — for a cool $600 million.

The purchaser is Proximo Spirits, which — in addition to already owning a 49 percent stake in McGregor’s brand — is responsible for Jose Cuervo and Bushmills, among others. McGregor and partners Audie Attar and Ken Austin are expected to retain stakes in the brand, although their exact percentages have not been revealed.

In addition to retaining a stake, McGregor will stay on as the face of whiskey. “Conor is very, very fixated on this being a multi-million case brand,” Austin says. “I wouldn’t count him out ever.”

