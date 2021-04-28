Bizarre Randy Quaid says he’s Considering Run for California Governor’s Seat

It looks like Caitlyn Jenner could be facing some competition in her bid for the California Governor’s seat. Actor Randy Quaid says he’s “seriously considering” throwing his hat in the ring.

“I’m seriously considering running for governor,” Quaid tweeted on Tuesday. “The prosecutorial corruption in California — especially Santa Barbara and the Bell scandal — is rampant; and I promise that if elected I will clean up the District Attorney Offices throughout the state.”

Quaid, best known for his roles in “Independence Day” and the “Vacation” movies, has appeared in just one film in the past decade. In 2009, he was arrested after using a fraudulent credit card at a California hotel.

