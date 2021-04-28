Running Out Of Gas: Why Drivers Could See Shortages This Summer

Be prepared to pay more at the pump this summer.

Experts are now predicting a fuel shortage is on the way – not because of a supply issue, but rather not enough tanker truck drivers to move the fuel to gas stations.

According to CNN, about 25% of tankers aren’t being used right now because there aren’t enough qualified drivers available.

There's not a looming shortage of crude oil or gasoline. But there's a shortage in tanker truck drivers needed to deliver the gas to stations who are in short supply. https://t.co/nDkPcxtf4R — CNN (@CNN) April 27, 2021

Insiders expect the national average could top $3 a gallon.

