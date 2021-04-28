EarthCam Snaps The Largest Photo Of New York City Ever Taken

A new ‘robotic camera’ has taken the largest and most detailed photo ever of New York City.
The photo has a resolution of 120,000 megapixels – so detailed that you can zoom in for a close look at the Statue of Liberty, even though it’s just a tiny speck in the distance of the main photo.
EarthCam's new robotic X80 camera system combines a robust camera housing and powerful software with a Sony a7R IV to make huge panoramic images possible.
This photo is 120-gigapixels, the largest ever shot of New York City.https://t.co/fU7XdZ1Mcp
It’s the work of the new GigapixelCam X80 from EarthCam, which creates hi-res panoramas. You can ‘tour’ the photo yourself at Earthcam.net.’
