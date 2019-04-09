‘Consent Condoms’ Can Only Be Opened With Four Hands

An Argentinian company has introduced a new condom that can only be opened if a couple works together. Dubbed the ‘Consent Pack’, the box features four buttons that must be pressed simultaneously for the box to open. Tulipan, the makers of the Consent Pack, released a demo video with the tagline “If they don’t say yes, it means no”. The company plans to sell the condoms online in the near future.

