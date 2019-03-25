Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of March 27th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• The First Radio From Hell International Film Festival at Tower Theatre

A series of films made by YOU! Tickets are on sale for only $10. Doors at 6 pm with free food from The Angry Korean Restaurant while it lasts and DJ Erockalypze spins until sh0wtime at 7 pm.

• Strangelove at Metro Music Hall

Perhaps you missed Depeche Mode when they swang through USANA a couple of years ago. Well, you can see the next best thing tonight as Los Angeles’ cover band…pardon me, experience plays through four decades of you DM favorites. What’ll they think of next? A Daft Punk cover…errr, experience?

• Catfish and the Bottlemen at The Depot

With their new album, “The Balance” set for release on March 26th, Catfish and the Bottlemen started in 2007 and is on the brink of blowing up. All-ages show.

• Craig Robinson at Wiseguys

You know him from “The Office” and I know him from watching “Hot Tub Time Machine” about 60 times, actor/comedian, Craig Robinson has 3 nights at Wiseguys, but as of this writing, there are only tickets available for tonight’s show.

• Randy’s Records Spring $2 Record Sale

Your collection could use a bump, so from 10 am on Friday and again on Saturday until 6 pm you can afford to take a risk and judge an album by its cover. The sale will be just across the street on the east side of the flower shop.

• Arsenio Hall at Wiseguys

Here is s sentence I never, ever, ever, ever thought I would type: Arsenio Hall will be in West Jordan, Utah. Yeah, that’s real. Two shows tonight and two tomorrow at Wiseguy at Jordan Landing, and according to my dad, “It’s a great space.” So there you go!

• Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers at Metro Music Hall

You know Ms. Grace as the pipes behind Against Me! She has a new project and you should go to it. And you should read her book, Tranny: Confessions of Punk Rock’s Most Infamous Anarchist Sellout.

• Puddle of Mudd at The Royal

The first and one-half wave of “yeaahhhhh.”

• Switchfoot at The Depot

These guys love surfing and singing. They’re all out of surf since it’s Utah.

