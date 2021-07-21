Couple Charged With Manslaughter After Gender Reveal Party That Sparked CA Wildfire

A California couple is facing involuntary manslaughter charges for accidentally sparking a massive wildfire during a gender reveal party last year.

The couple held the party at El Dorado Ranch Park, using a “smoke-generating pyrotechnic device” designed to release blue or pink smoke.

But the device ended up setting fire to the dry grass – sparking a fire that would burn more than 36 square miles and destroy five homes. Firefighter Charles Morton was killed while battling the blaze.

A Southern California couple whose gender reveal party allegedly sparked the deadly El Dorado wildfire in 2020 has been charged with 30 crimes, including involuntary manslaughter, authorities announced https://t.co/R2MFty9SiJ — CNN (@CNN) July 21, 2021

The couple, Refugio Jimenez Jr. and Angela Jimenez, are facing up to 20 years behind bars. They’re due back in court on September 15th.

Why do so many gender reveal parties turn deadly? Are the manslaughter charges warranted here?