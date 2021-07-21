Win VIP Tickets to Dirty Heads from X96 and The Shops at South Town!

Concert Season is here!
And we’re kicking things off with a chance to win an incredible VIP Package to see The Dirty Heads and Sublime with Rome at the Sandy Concert Series at the UofU Health Plaza at Rio Tino Stadium on August 6th.
If you win, you’ll pick up 2 VIP tickets to the show, a one-night stay at the Hilton Garden Inn Sandy, a $100 gift card to The Shops at South Town, and a $100 gift card to Slackwater Pizzeria and Pub! That’s a great night out on the town!
Enter below. We will draw the winner on August 4th at 5 pm!
