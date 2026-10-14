Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from October 14th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Shows This Week:
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The Wrecks – The Depot -Thursday, October 15th
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Sammy Rae & The Friends – The Depot – Friday, October 16th
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MC Magic & Lil Rob – The Depot – Saturday, October 17th
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Julia Wolf – The Union
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Michael Franti Trio – The Depot – Sunday, October 18th
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Rise Against with Alkaline Trio & Teen Mortgage -The Union
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Gorillaz – The Mountain Tour – Delta Center – Tuesday, October 20th.
On sale today 10am
- Greta Van Fleet – March 29th – Delta Center
On sale Friday at 10am:
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Red NOT Chili Peppers – The Depot – February 5, 2027
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Umphrey’s McGee – The Depot – March 11
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Def Leppard & Goo Goo Dolls w/ The Struts – Delta Center – March 31
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Nickelback w/ Don Brocco – Delta Center – April 22
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Haunted Houses Opening:
- 2026 Castle of Chaos Haunted House – Link
- Nightmare on 13th’s Day Haunt: No Scares, All Atmosphere – Link
- Fear Factory – Link
- Night Salkers Haunted Trail – Link
- Night Fall Halloween Park – Link
- 2026 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 vs. Bay of Blood The Craft vs. Ginger Snaps
- 2026 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm – through 10/31 – Link
- 2026 WitchFest at Gardner Village – through 10/31 – Link
- 2026 Witches Tea at The Grand America – through 11/01 – Link
- Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2026 – though 10/31 – Link
- Hogle Halloween: A Boo Lights Experience – through 10/30 – Link
- Kuwahara’s Pumpkin Patch and Thriller Park 2026 – through 10/31 – Link
- Spooky Light Show 2026 – through 10/31 – Link
- Little Haunts at This Is The Place 2026 – through 10/31 – Link
Wednesday the 14th:
- Jim Henson’s Labyrinth In Concert at Kingsbury Hall – Link
- October 14 BrewLights (21+) at Hogle Zoo – Link
- Real Salt Lake vs San Jose at America First Fields – Link
- Yelawolf live at The Complex! – Link
Thursday the 15th:
- LNE – Kyle Hume It’s a Zoo Out There at Soundwell – Link
Friday the 16th:
- 2026 RedWest Country Music Festival at State Fair Park – Link
- LNE – Cheat Codes – BENNY B2B BRANDEN ESTRADA at Sky – Link
Saturday the 17th:
- 2026 RedWest Country Music Festival at State Fair Park – Link
- Alt Press Fest 2026 at City Library – Link
- Utah Mammoth vs. Edmonton Oilers at the Delta Center – Link
- Utah Royals vs Kansas City Current at America First Fields – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays through 10/30 – Link
- Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
- New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link
Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/