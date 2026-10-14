Alt. Rock News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from October 14th, 2026

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Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

  • The Wrecks – The Depot -Thursday, October 15th
  • Sammy Rae & The Friends – The Depot – Friday, October 16th
  • MC Magic & Lil Rob – The Depot – Saturday, October 17th
  • Julia Wolf – The Union
  • Michael Franti Trio – The Depot – Sunday, October 18th
  • Rise Against with Alkaline Trio & Teen Mortgage -The Union
  • Gorillaz – The Mountain Tour – Delta Center – Tuesday, October 20th.

 

On sale today 10am 
  • Greta Van Fleet – March 29th – Delta Center
On sale Friday at 10am:
  • Red NOT Chili Peppers – The Depot – February 5, 2027
  • Umphrey’s McGee – The Depot – March 11
  • Def Leppard & Goo Goo Dolls w/ The Struts – Delta Center – March 31
  • Nickelback w/ Don Brocco – Delta Center – April 22

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Haunted Houses Opening: 
    • 2026 Castle of Chaos Haunted House – Link
    • Nightmare on 13th’s Day Haunt: No Scares, All Atmosphere – Link
    • Fear Factory – Link
    • Night Salkers Haunted Trail – Link
    • Night Fall Halloween Park – Link
  • 2026 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link 
    • Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 vs. Bay of Blood The Craft vs. Ginger Snaps
  • 2026 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm – through 10/31 – Link 
  • 2026 WitchFest at Gardner Village – through 10/31 – Link 
  • 2026 Witches Tea at The Grand America – through 11/01 – Link 
  • Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2026 – though 10/31 – Link 
  • Hogle Halloween: A Boo Lights Experience – through 10/30 – Link 
  • Kuwahara’s Pumpkin Patch and Thriller Park 2026 – through 10/31 – Link 
  • Spooky Light Show 2026 – through 10/31 – Link 
  • Little Haunts at This Is The Place 2026 – through 10/31 – Link 

 

Wednesday the 14th: 

  • Jim Henson’s Labyrinth In Concert at Kingsbury Hall – Link 
  • October 14 BrewLights (21+) at Hogle Zoo – Link 
  • Real Salt Lake vs San Jose at America First Fields – Link 
  • Yelawolf live at The Complex! – Link 

Thursday the 15th:   

  • LNE – Kyle Hume It’s a Zoo Out There at SoundwellLink 

Friday the 16th: 

  • 2026 RedWest Country Music Festival at State Fair Park – Link 
  • LNE – Cheat Codes – BENNY B2B BRANDEN ESTRADA at Sky – Link 

Saturday the 17th:

  • 2026 RedWest Country Music Festival at State Fair Park – Link
  • Alt Press Fest 2026 at City Library – Link 
  • Utah Mammoth vs. Edmonton Oilers at the Delta Center – Link 
  • Utah Royals vs Kansas City Current at America First Fields – Link 

 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays through 10/30 – Link
  • Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
  • New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link 

Sourceshttps://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/ 

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