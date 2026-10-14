Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from October 14th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

The Wrecks – The Depot -Thursday, October 15th

Sammy Rae & The Friends – The Depot – Friday, October 16th

MC Magic & Lil Rob – The Depot – Saturday, October 17th

Julia Wolf – The Union

Michael Franti Trio – The Depot – Sunday, October 18th

Rise Against with Alkaline Trio & Teen Mortgage -The Union

Gorillaz – The Mountain Tour – Delta Center – Tuesday, October 20th.

On sale today 10am Greta Van Fleet – March 29th – Delta Center On sale Friday at 10am: Red NOT Chili Peppers – The Depot – February 5, 2027

Umphrey’s McGee – The Depot – March 11

Def Leppard & Goo Goo Dolls w/ The Struts – Delta Center – March 31

Nickelback w/ Don Brocco – Delta Center – April 22

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Haunted Houses Opening: 2026 Castle of Chaos Haunted House – Link Nightmare on 13th’s Day Haunt: No Scares, All Atmosphere – Link Fear Factory – Link Night Salkers Haunted Trail – Link Night Fall Halloween Park – Link

2026 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 vs. Bay of Blood The Craft vs. Ginger Snaps



2026 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm – through 10/31 – Link

2026 WitchFest at Gardner Village – through 10/31 – Link

2026 Witches Tea at The Grand America – through 11/01 – Link

Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2026 – though 10/31 – Link

Hogle Halloween: A Boo Lights Experience – through 10/30 – Link

Kuwahara’s Pumpkin Patch and Thriller Park 2026 – through 10/31 – Link

Spooky Light Show 2026 – through 10/31 – Link

Little Haunts at This Is The Place 2026 – through 10/31 – Link

Wednesday the 14th:

Jim Henson’s Labyrinth In Concert at Kingsbury Hall – Link

October 14 BrewLights (21+) at Hogle Zoo – Link

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose at America First Fields – Link

Yelawolf live at The Complex! – Link

Thursday the 15th:

LNE – Kyle Hume It’s a Zoo Out There at Soundwell – Link

Friday the 16th:

2026 RedWest Country Music Festival at State Fair Park – Link

LNE – Cheat Codes – BENNY B2B BRANDEN ESTRADA at Sky – Link

Saturday the 17th:

2026 RedWest Country Music Festival at State Fair Park – Link

Alt Press Fest 2026 at City Library – Link

Utah Mammoth vs. Edmonton Oilers at the Delta Center – Link

Utah Royals vs Kansas City Current at America First Fields – Link

Farmers Markets:

2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays through 10/30 – Link

Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link

New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link

Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/