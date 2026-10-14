Bonder Candidate #1: JACK SAYS “BUY SOMETHING OR BOUNCE.”

A San Diego Jack In The Box restaurant is facing backlash after customers reported being drenched by an anti-loitering sprinkler system without warning. The system activates alongside a recorded message telling loiterers to “buy something or bounce,” adding, “Jack says so.” Customer Brandi James said she was soaked after leaving with a meal, claiming the water damaged her electric bike. Another customer, Donica McArthur, called the system “inhumane,” noting it provided no warning. Jack In The Box said the audio recording “does not reflect brand standards” and was immediately disabled. The company maintained the water system is a ground-cleaning mechanism, not designed to target guests or passersby.

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Bonder Candidate #2: SHE WASN’T DOIN’ HER SQUATS.

A 35 year old man is accused of hitting his daughter multiple times with a plastic coated rope after she wasn’t completing her exercises. The man was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with aggravated child abuse, a first-degree felony. The man is not being named to protect the identity of the teen girl. Reports state that on Saturday the man was watching his 14 year old daughter’s workout. “The defendant told (the teen) to start doing squats with the weight he had put on the bar. (She) did it a couple of times then said she was tired and couldn’t do anymore,” charging documents read. “The defendant instructed her to continue to do more squats and (she) did it again then refused to continue.” The father became angry and “picked up a plastic corded jump rope and hit (the teen) with it as she was curled in a fetal position. The defendant hit her at least three times leaving welts on (her) shoulder, buttocks, lower back, and calf,” the charges state. The police booking affidavit further adds that when officers arrived at the home, the teen “was crying profusely and hyperventilating. After she took some deep breaths, she showed (the officer) her injuries, which were very prominent, red, nearly bleeding welts on her lower back, consistent with a jump rope.” The father initially left to “Cool Off” according to reports but then returned while police were still on scene and was arrested. The man told investigators that he would have his daughter, who plays basketball at her middle school, “exercise two times per day, 5 to 6 times per week,” and that he “was tired of her not completing the exercises to the best of her abilities,” the affidavit states.

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Bonder Candidate #3: “I GOTTA RIGHT TO TRAVEL. IT DOESN’T COME FROM YOU. IT COMES FROM GOD.”

Longtime anti-government figure Ammon Bundy was arrested in Iron County on Wednesday for driving an unregistered vehicle — a requirement he argues violates his “inalienable right” to travel freely. To protest this, Bundy walked 8 miles down Interstate 15 (I-15). He told The Tribune that he will not register his vehicle, but will appear in court. According to the statement from an Iron County deputy, they were stationed on southbound I-15 just south of Cedar City when he saw a truck pass by without a license plate. After stopping the truck and asking for Bundy’s license, he was provided with an expired Idaho license. according to the statement. Bundy told the deputy he had not registered the truck, and when asked why, Bundy reportedly said, “You can talk to my lawyer.” “I told Bundy I do not know his lawyer,” the deputy wrote. Bundy does not dispute the deputy’s account of the traffic stop, acknowledging in a Friday interview with The Salt Lake Tribune that he had been driving an unregistered truck with an expired license. What Bundy does dispute is the requirement that he register the car at all: “I said, ‘Well, I do have a right to travel. It doesn’t come from you. It comes from God,’” Bundy recalled. The deputy then asked Bundy to get out of the car so it could be impounded, but Bundy refused to do so, according to the statement and Bundy. “I reached for the handle to open the door and it was locked,” the deputy wrote. “I reached through the open window and opened the door using the interior door handle. … I then told Bundy to get out of the vehicle.” When Bundy still refused to comply, the deputy wrote, he grabbed Bundy’s left arm while assisting officers grabbed his his right. Bundy, meanwhile, gripped the steering wheel. He was ultimately removed from the truck and placed on the ground. Bundy “held his arms rigid around his body to prevent officers from taking him into custody,” according to the statement. Bundy was eventually handcuffed. “They opened the door, drug me out, threw me on the ground and handcuffed me,” Bundy said Friday. “(They) put me in the back of their Iron County vehicle, and then they had a nice little powwow for probably, I don’t know, ten, 15, 20 minutes, while I believe they tried to figure out what they could charge me with.” While being arrested, Bundy said he told the deputy he was infringing on his “right to travel,” and that the deputy responded, “You can walk.” “So I thought, well, I’ll test this a little bit,” Bundy said. After picking up his truck from the impound lot, Bundy said he drove to the New Harmony exit where he had been arrested and began walking down I-15. “I was going to test what he said because I didn’t think it was accurate,” Bundy said. “I believe there’s a statute that you can’t walk [on the freeway], and so I started walking on the freeway.” Following his arrest, Bundy drafted an eight-page “Argument for the Preservation of an Inalienable Right,” in which he wrote, “Our forefathers traveled by foot, horseback, wagon, and carriage. Today, we travel by automobile. The means have changed. The right has not. The invention of the automobile did not extinguish our God-given right to travel. Neither did the invention of the license plate.”

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