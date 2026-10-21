Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from October 21st, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

Knox – The Depot -Wednesday, October 21 st

Stephen Lynch – The Depot – Thursday, October 22nd

Jose Madero – The Depot – Friday, October 23rd

Skillet – The Union

Catch Your Breath – The Depot – Saturday, October 24th

On Sale Today/Wednesday at 10am:

Tinashe – The Complex – May 6th

On sale Thursday at noon

Calvin Harris – May 5th – Delta Center

On sale Friday at 10am:

The Pranksters (Grateful Dead Cover Band) – The Depot -November 24th

Laura Clery – The Depot – January 17 th

Four Year Strong – The Depot – April 1st

Matchbox 20 w/ The Wallflowers – May 26 th – Utah First

Papa Roach w/Ice Nine Kills – June 22nd – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Haunted Houses Opening: 2026 Castle of Chaos Haunted House – Link Nightmare on 13th’s Day Haunt: No Scares, All Atmosphere – Link Fear Factory – Link Night Salkers Haunted Trail – Link Night Fall Halloween Park – Link

2026 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 vs. Bay of Blood The Craft vs. Ginger Snaps



2026 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm – through 10/31 – Link

2026 WitchFest at Gardner Village – through 10/31 – Link

2026 Witches Tea at The Grand America – through 11/01 – Link

Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2026 – though 10/31 – Link

Hogle Halloween: A Boo Lights Experience – through 10/30 – Link

Kuwahara’s Pumpkin Patch and Thriller Park 2026 – through 10/31 – Link

Spooky Light Show 2026 – through 10/31 – Link

Little Haunts at This Is The Place 2026 – through 10/31 – Link

Wednesday the 21st:

Toddler Rave – Lenny Pearce live at The Complex – Link

Phoebe Bridgers: The Lost Tour at Delta Center – Link

Friday the 23rd:

Too $hort with SOUNDS BY: BANGARANG at Sky SLC – Link

Kilby Court Halloween at Kilby Court – Link

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans at Delta Center – Link

Utah Royals vs Seattle Reign at America First Fields – Link

Saturday the 24th:

Day of the Dead Celebration 2026 at Utah Cultural Celebration Center – Link

Real Salt Lake vs St. Louis at America First Fields – Link

Thrillers Ball 2026 – Icons of the Night – Link

Utah Mammoth vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at the Delta Center – Link

Utah Utes Football vs. Houston at Rice Eccles Stadium – Link

Sunday the 25th:

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers at the Delta Center – Link

Farmers Markets:

2026 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through October 31st – Link

2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays through 30th – Link

SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link

9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link

Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/