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Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from October 21st, 2026

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Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

  • Knox – The Depot -Wednesday, October 21st
  • Stephen Lynch – The Depot – Thursday, October 22nd
  • Jose Madero – The Depot – Friday, October 23rd
  • Skillet – The Union
  • Catch Your Breath – The Depot – Saturday, October 24th

On Sale Today/Wednesday at 10am:

  • Tinashe – The Complex – May 6th

On sale Thursday at noon

  • Calvin Harris – May 5th – Delta Center

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • The Pranksters (Grateful Dead Cover Band) – The Depot -November 24th
  • Laura Clery – The Depot – January 17th
  • Four Year Strong – The Depot –  April 1st
  • Matchbox 20 w/ The Wallflowers – May 26th – Utah First

  • Papa Roach w/Ice Nine Kills – June 22nd – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Haunted Houses Opening: 
    • 2026 Castle of Chaos Haunted House – Link
    • Nightmare on 13th’s Day Haunt: No Scares, All Atmosphere – Link
    • Fear Factory – Link
    • Night Salkers Haunted Trail – Link
    • Night Fall Halloween Park – Link
  • 2026 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link 
    • Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 vs. Bay of Blood The Craft vs. Ginger Snaps
  • 2026 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm – through 10/31 – Link 
  • 2026 WitchFest at Gardner Village – through 10/31 – Link 
  • 2026 Witches Tea at The Grand America – through 11/01 – Link 
  • Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2026 – though 10/31 – Link 
  • Hogle Halloween: A Boo Lights Experience – through 10/30 – Link 
  • Kuwahara’s Pumpkin Patch and Thriller Park 2026 – through 10/31 – Link 
  • Spooky Light Show 2026 – through 10/31 – Link 
  • Little Haunts at This Is The Place 2026 – through 10/31 – Link 

 

Wednesday the 21st 

  • Toddler Rave – Lenny Pearce live at The Complex – Link 
  • Phoebe Bridgers: The Lost Tour at Delta Center – Link 

Friday the 23rd 

  • Too $hort with SOUNDS BY: BANGARANG at Sky SLC – Link 
  • Kilby Court Halloween at Kilby Court – Link 
  • Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans at Delta Center – Link 
  • Utah Royals vs Seattle Reign at America First Fields – Link 

Saturday the 24th 

  • Day of the Dead Celebration 2026 at Utah Cultural Celebration Center – Link 
  • Real Salt Lake vs St. Louis at America First Fields – Link 
  • Thrillers Ball 2026 – Icons of the Night – Link 
  • Utah Mammoth vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at the Delta Center – Link 
  • Utah Utes Football vs. Houston at Rice Eccles Stadium – Link 

Sunday the 25th 

  • Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers at the Delta Center – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2026 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through October 31st – Link 
  • 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays through 30th Link 
  • SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link 

Sourceshttps://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/ 

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