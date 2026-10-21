Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from October 21st, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
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Shows This Week:
- Knox – The Depot -Wednesday, October 21st
- Stephen Lynch – The Depot – Thursday, October 22nd
- Jose Madero – The Depot – Friday, October 23rd
- Skillet – The Union
- Catch Your Breath – The Depot – Saturday, October 24th
On Sale Today/Wednesday at 10am:
- Tinashe – The Complex – May 6th
On sale Thursday at noon
- Calvin Harris – May 5th – Delta Center
On sale Friday at 10am:
-
The Pranksters (Grateful Dead Cover Band) – The Depot -November 24th
-
Laura Clery – The Depot – January 17th
-
Four Year Strong – The Depot – April 1st
-
Matchbox 20 w/ The Wallflowers – May 26th – Utah First
-
Papa Roach w/Ice Nine Kills – June 22nd – Utah First
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Haunted Houses Opening:
- 2026 Castle of Chaos Haunted House – Link
- Nightmare on 13th’s Day Haunt: No Scares, All Atmosphere – Link
- Fear Factory – Link
- Night Salkers Haunted Trail – Link
- Night Fall Halloween Park – Link
- 2026 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 vs. Bay of Blood The Craft vs. Ginger Snaps
- 2026 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm – through 10/31 – Link
- 2026 WitchFest at Gardner Village – through 10/31 – Link
- 2026 Witches Tea at The Grand America – through 11/01 – Link
- Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2026 – though 10/31 – Link
- Hogle Halloween: A Boo Lights Experience – through 10/30 – Link
- Kuwahara’s Pumpkin Patch and Thriller Park 2026 – through 10/31 – Link
- Spooky Light Show 2026 – through 10/31 – Link
- Little Haunts at This Is The Place 2026 – through 10/31 – Link
Wednesday the 21st:
- Toddler Rave – Lenny Pearce live at The Complex – Link
- Phoebe Bridgers: The Lost Tour at Delta Center – Link
Friday the 23rd:
- Too $hort with SOUNDS BY: BANGARANG at Sky SLC – Link
- Kilby Court Halloween at Kilby Court – Link
- Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans at Delta Center – Link
- Utah Royals vs Seattle Reign at America First Fields – Link
Saturday the 24th:
- Day of the Dead Celebration 2026 at Utah Cultural Celebration Center – Link
- Real Salt Lake vs St. Louis at America First Fields – Link
- Thrillers Ball 2026 – Icons of the Night – Link
- Utah Mammoth vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at the Delta Center – Link
- Utah Utes Football vs. Houston at Rice Eccles Stadium – Link
Sunday the 25th:
- Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers at the Delta Center – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2026 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through October 31st – Link
- 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays through 30th – Link
- SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link
Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/