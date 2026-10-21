Boner of the Day from October 21st, 2026

Bonder Candidate #1: I WANTED TO DISEMBARK
A woman who voluntarily jumped from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship was rescued by the Hellenic Coast Guard after almost a full day in the Ionian sea off the coast of Greece. The cruise was According to an article on PEOPLE and reported by The New York Times, the woman said “that she intentionally jumped from the Odyssey of the Seas ship as she ‘wanted to disembark.’ ” Once found she was taken back to Greece and then to a hospital for looking over.
Bonder Candidate #2: SOMEBODY’S AFTER ME!
A Utah man identified as Nicholas Sean-Leo Proulx, was arrested after “jumping out in front of cars on US-6 and throwing rocks at vehicles,” according to an article on ABC4.com. One driver on the road had their windshield hit by a rock that was thrown and caused damage. When the Utah Highway Patrol searched the area initially, they weren’t able to find the Proulx. But then one officer spotted a man who “allegedly motioned toward the trooper” which lead to the search being renewed. When they found him, Proulx reportedly said to the police to “quit harassing him” as well as referenced “someone being after him.” He allegedly walked in the direction of the officers as he was saying these things.
!!!WINNER!!!
Bonder Candidate #3: YEAH, I DID THAT. I NEEDED TO WATCH THE GAME.
Terry Ward of Virginia, is now facing charges, including one for abduction after he taped his wife to a chair. That’s according to an article on EssentiallySports.com that says this occurred “All because Ward wanted to watch football.” An Instagram post from Football Forever stated: “According to the criminal complaint, his wife said he used tape to restrain her to a chair in the basement. Ward admitted he tied her up and left her there. She had marks and tape residue on both arms and told police she had been restrained for up to 45 minutes. Ward faces felony abduction and misdemeanor assault on a family member and is due in court on November 10th.”