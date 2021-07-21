Win Tickets to See The Killers from X96!

The X96 Summer of Free Tickets is on!

We have a massive heap of tickets to give away! We’ll just reach in and grab some. You might win tickets to The Killers at Rio Tinto on August 30th, 2022!

Listen between July 19th and July 23rd for us to announce the keyword to 33986 NOW for your chance to win!

Contest Rules: From 7/19 to 7/23/22 X96 will be giving away tickets to the Killers to Vivint on 8/30/22. Between these dates from approximately 9 am to 11 pm codes will be announced on air to be texted to 33986. Message and data rates may apply. From these entrants, 15 winners will be selected to win one pair of tickets to the above show. Prize value $200 and provided by Live Nation. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s General Contest Rules.