Here’s your chance to meet

DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL!

The Dashboard Confessional: We Fight 2018 Tour with special guests Beach Slang and Kississippi is coming to The Complex this Tuesday, April 11th. Tickets are on-sale now at Smith’s Tix outlets, SmithsTix.com and TheComplexSLC.com.

But only X96 has your chance to meet Dashboard Confessional before the show! This Saturday and Sunday you’ll have FIVE chances to win a pair of VIP tickets and a Meet & Greet with the band. Saturday, April 7th, listen at 12:00pm, 3:00pm and 5:00pm for the Dashboard Confessional keyword to text to 33986. Then Sunday, April 8th, listen at 12:00pm and 3:00pm for your final two keywords. Sunday evening X96 will select a few lucky listeners to meet Dashboard Confessional at The Complex this Tuesday!

The more keywords you collect and text to 33986, the more chances you’ll be entered to win!

Remember to listen for all FIVE keywords to increase your chances of winning.