David Blaine Accused of Using Hypnosis in Sexual Assault

Magician David Blaine may have gotten himself into a situation he won’t easily escape from. The 45-year-old has been accused of sexually assaulting two women — one of whom claims he used hypnosis to make her submit to him against her will.

Both alleged incidents happened more than 20 years ago, although they were only brought to the New York Police Department’s attention recently, a spokesman revealed on Monday. The first woman says she met Blaine in 1997, after which he brought her to his apartment, hypnotized her and forced her to perform a sexual act on him, police say. The second woman says the magician lured her to his apartment in 1998 and sexually assaulted her.

EXCLUSIVE: David Blaine under NYPD investigation over allegations that he sexually assaulted at least two women https://t.co/6tR6JYFJni — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 1, 2019

While NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea confirmed there’s an “active investigation” underway, the New York Post quotes a source that says the statute of limitations has run out on both incidents, so Blaine can’t be charged.